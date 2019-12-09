Cape Ann people in the news

People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
In January, three students will represent Gloucester High School at the Northeast District Senior Festival. Senior Emily Frick and sophomore Nate Oaks will be singing in the chorus with around 180 other singers and senior Asha Egmont will be playing in the Jazz Ensemble on trombone. The three were among 22 Gloucester High music students who traveled to North Andover High School to audition for the festival on Nov. 23. Egmont also scored high enough on her district audition to earn an audition for the All-State Festival that takes place in March in Boston.
Andrew King has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Boston College. A member of the Class of 2020, he is double-majoring in finance and information systems in the Carroll School of Management.
O’Maley Innovation Middle School named these children students of the month for April: Sawyer Towne, Lyla Spear, Evelyn Porter, Anna Cinelli, Sofia Orlando, Halle Wentworth, Barret Buckley, Renara Barreto, and Frank Crivello.
MCPHS University in Boston has announced these Cape Ann residents were named to its dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester:
Bailey Titus of Gloucester, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Diagnostic Medical Sonography. Titus will graduate this year from the online campus.
Zaionara Diana Machado of Gloucester, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She will graduate in 2020 from the Boston campus.
Iona Doran of Gloucester, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Radiation Therapy. She will graduate in 2021 from the Boston campus.
The dean’s list recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.
Linda McCarriston’s “Thanksgiving” was featured as poem of the day by Garrison Keiller’s The Writer’s Almanac on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, 2019 (https://bit.ly/2L86Ku7).
