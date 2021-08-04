People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Talia DeWolfe, a native of Gloucester, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Emerson College in Boston. She is majoring in communication disorders and is a member of the Class of 2022.
Ivor Eamonn Dolan of Manchester graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Media, Culture and the Arts from Clark University at the Worcester university’s 117th commencement ceremonies.
Rachel Merriam Alexander, a Gloucester resident, has graduated from the University of Connecticut.
Maya Acker, Rachel Alexander and Sarah Bradshaw, all of Gloucester, have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Connecticut.
These local residents were named to the dean’s list at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, for the spring 2021 semester:
Clara Davis of Essex, a graduate of Manchester Essex Regional High School.
Michael Gillis of Gloucester, a graduate of Hotchkiss School in Salisbury, Connecticut.
Michaela Murdock of Gloucester, a graduate of Pingree School in Hamilton.
Jacob Smith of Gloucester, a graduate of St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers.
Brian Wang of Essex, a graduate of Laurel Springs School, an accredited online private school.
Jessica H. Tardif of Essex graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Clark University at the Worcester university’s 117th commencement ceremonies.
Elizabeth Hull of Essex has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University in Montclair, New Jersey. She is a communication and media arts major.
Charles McManus of Gloucester received a Bachelor of Science in Computing and Information Technologies and Ledyard McFadden of Manchester received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology from the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York.
Ann Martin of Essex and Jackson Levendusky of Manchester have been named to the deans’ commendation list for outstanding academic achievement in the spring 2021 at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Rose Chisholm, Kate Deltorchio and Danielle Denman, all of Gloucester, and Angelina Jimenez of Rockport, have been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester at Emmanuel College in Boston.
Maeve Pleuler of Gloucester was named to the dean’s list for thr spring 2021 semester at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
Olivia Valenti of Manchester, Zachary Dillon of Rockport, and Marc Smith of Gloucester, have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2921 semester at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island.
Lucy Garberg of Gloucester has been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester at Tufts University in Medford. She is a member of the Class of 2024.
Wolf Hahn of Manchester has graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in biochemistry and Maura McCormick of Essex has graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Tufts University in Medford.
Courtney Holley of Manchester has graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in history, from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
