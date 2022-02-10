People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Nickolas Bradbury, a junior history and environmental studies major at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. All students earning a position on the dean’s list must have a grade-point average of 3.7 or above on a 4.0 GPA scale for the semester. A graduate of Berwick Academy in Berwick Maine, he is the son of Ernest Bradbury of York, Maine, and Carey Connor of Rockport.
Alex Rodolosi of Gloucester, an accounting major in the Saint Anselm College Class of 2021, has been accepted into the Sigma Beta Delta International Honor Society for Business, Management and Administration for the 2020-2021 academic year. To be eligible for induction a business student must rank in the top 20% of their junior or senior class and must be invited by their chapter’s faculty officers. Rodolosi graduated the Manchester, New Hampshire, college in May with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Accounting.
Eva-Maria Rudler of Rockport has been accepted into Sigma Alpha Pi, a national society of leadership and success, for the 2020-2021 academic year. She was selected by leaders of the Saint Anselm College Society Chapter based on her academic standing and, or leadership potential. Rudler graduated the Manchester, New Hampshire, college with an Honors Bachelor of Science in Chemistry in May.