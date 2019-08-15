People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.

Tucker Spencer of Essex, son of Kenneth and Virginia Spencer, graduated from Pingree School in Hamilton on June 9. He will complete a post-graduate year at Trinity-Pawling School in Pawling, New York.

These students have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston: Cara Stockman, Kelly Biondo and Lydia Anderson, all of Gloucester; and Grace Sundstrom of Rockport.

To qualify for dean’s list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.

Brandon Bruce of Gloucester, son of Katie O’Leary, graduated from Pingree School in Hamilton on June 9. He will be attending Marist College in the fall.

