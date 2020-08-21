People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Thomas Vaiarella Jr. of Gloucester has graduated Summa Cum Laude from Northeastern University Khoury College of Computer Sciences as a member of the Class of 2020. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. He has also been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list. He is an alumnus of Gloucester High School.
Manchester residents Lillian Calandra and Samantha Crehan graduated from North Shore Community College in Danvers on June 25.
Carren Jepchumba has graduated from the University of Connecticut. She was awarded a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.
Fisher Elias LeVasseur of Gloucester has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Bentley University in Waltham. To earn placement on the list, a full-time student must have a grade point average of 3.3 or higher with no course grade below 2.0 for the term.
Manchester residents Luke Schwartz and Melissa Schuh have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont.
Manchester residents John Brugger and Grace Porter have been named to the Dean’s List at Endicott College in Beverly.
Gloucester residents Maya Acker, Rachel Alexander and Sarah Bradshaw were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Connecticut. All attend the school’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Michael Vaiarella of Gloucester has graduated from Boston College as a member of the Class of 2020 in the Carroll School of Management. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting with a co-concentration in business analytics. He has also been named to the 2020 spring semester First Honors Dean’s List. He is an alumnus of Gloucester High School.
Rockport residents Nicole Dupont and Emma Stewart Rukeyser graduated from North Shore Community College in Danvers on June 25.
These Gloucester residents graduated from North Shore Community College in Danvers on June 25: Krista Boucher, Grace Brancaleone, Erin Brosnan, Christopher Cassettari, Gina Ciarametaro, Sydney Ellis, Jared Foote, Joclyn Frontiero, Brendan Geary, Nicole Horgan, Toshawnka Jenkins, Lindsey Kenyon, Kayla Kurgun, Lisa Landy, Melissa Laurie, Tamara Leland, Lexie Lococo, Nancy Lyons, Matthew Martin, Casey Mccarthy, Noah Mcnair, Juan Miguel, Wesley Nichols, Christine Nugent, Jaime Parco, Elizabeth Passalacqua, Epifania Perez, Matthew Porter, Daniela Romano, Christopher Sova, Emily Taormina, Sai Thar, Amanda Trupiano, and Natilia Woozencroft.