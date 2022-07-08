People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Rockport residents Eamon Wheeler and Camden Wheeler have earned a place on the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement for the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year at their respective universities. Eamon just finished his junior year at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, studying Business Music. His brother Camden completed his freshman year at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut, where he is in the nursing program.
Rachel Condon, of Gloucester, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Earth and Environmental Sciences with Honors and a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, in spring 2022.