The late Sharon Pablo was honored in memoriam by the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library for her decades of volunteer work and dedication to the library. Pable served on the Board of Directors in several capacities and then continued to be actively involved with the library.
The prestigious Mary M. Weissblum Volunteer Award was accepted by her longtime partner, Roger Armstrong, at library’s annual meeting on Nov 10.
“We are honored to present Susan Pablo in memoriam with the Mary M. Weissblum Award. Susan’s endless generosity of her time and willingness to share her vast expertise greatly helped to enrich the Sawyer Free Library and the lives of those who use and love it, for which we are most grateful,” said Assistant Library Director Beth Pocock.
For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
The following Cape Ann residents were recently named to Northeastern University’s dean’s list for the spring semester, which ended in May 2021.
Matthew Johnson of Gloucester, majoring in biology.
Nicholas Kenyon of Gloucester, majoring in business administration.
Darin Hunt of Gloucester, majoring in computer engineering.
Katherine Luttmann of Gloucester, majoring in political science/communication studies.
Kevin Roebelen of Rockport, majoring in biology.
Mollie Harreys of Rockport, majoring in design.
To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.
Otto Miller, a native of Gloucester, was recently initiated into the Merrimack College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The society welcomed 350 new initiates from 17 universities during October 2021.
Keith Lebrun of Gloucester is among the students who made the dean’s list at Regis College in Weston. Lebrun is in the class of 2022. To be eligible for the dean’s list as a senior, junior or sophomore at Regis, a student must have a semester grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.50. For first-year students, a semester GPA of at least 3.25 must be attained.
Julia Butler and Nicolas Rossitto, both of Gloucester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Stonehill College in North Easton.
A trio of Cape Ann residents were named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont, for the spring 2021 semester. They are:
Benjamin Soulard, a junior sociology and anthropology major from Essex, and a graduate of Manchester Essex Regional High School in Manchester.
Meagan Gallo, a sophomore art education and art and design major from Gloucester, and a graduate of Gloucester High School.
Carly Guelli, a May 2021 graduate sociology and anthropology major from Rockport, and a graduate of Rockport High School.
Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, has named Johanna Couture-Porcaro and Gianna Sanfilippo, both of of Gloucester, and Lauren Ryan of Rockport to its dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C.
Rebecca Braimon of Essex, a member of the Manchester Essex Regional High School Class of 2018, has graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.