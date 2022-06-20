People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Macey Oliver of Gloucester, a student at Lasell University in Newton, was recognized by the institution for outstanding collaboration in the spring 2022 semester. Oliver received the most peer nominations in the school’s Business Policy course. Recipients of the Collaboration Recognition Award are selected by their peers for exemplifying superior skills in collaboration by sharing ideas and useful information, communicating in a professional manner, and cooperating in a way to ensure success.
Gloucester residents Matteo Ferrara, Isabella Giordano, Haille Glaser and Talia Sanfilippo and Essex residents Lizzy Klebart, Austin Pare, and Sean Phelan have been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I. To be included on the dean’s list, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.
Ts Burnham and Sophie Zawadzki, both of Gloucester, have earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Dean College in Franklin.
Elise Chigier of Manchester graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science as a member of Colorado College’s Class of 2022, at an in-person commencement ceremony on May 22 in Colorado Springs.
Elizabeth Luster of Gloucester achieved President’s List honors for the spring 2022 semester at Nichols College in Dudley. The President’s List recognizes students who achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.85 for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours with no grades below B minus.
Manchester resident Eve Feuerbach, Class of 2023, and Rockport resident Rhiannon Hurst, Class of 2025, were named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester.
Colby Mitchell, Anthony Sanfilippo, and Luke Sargent, all of Gloucester, have achieved dean’s list honors for the spring 2022 semester at Nichols College in Dudley. To be included on the dean’s list, a student must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and must have received no grades below B- during the semester.