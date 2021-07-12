Cape Ann people in the news

People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
¢¢¢
Gloucester High School junior Eliana Faria qualified for her the second year in a row for the DECA Internationals. This year’s competition was held via Zoom in Anaheim, California. She achieved a fourth place in Financial Consulting during state competition to qualify.
Senior Ryan Bergain achieved sixth place in Hospitality Sales in state competition. Although he did not qualify for Internationals, he received an Emerging Leader Honor Award for demonstrating exemplary attributes as an academically prepared, community oriented, professionally responsible, experienced leader.
¢¢¢
Four Cape Ann residents received degrees from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, during commencement ceremonies held in May. They and their degrees are:
Kathryn Balestraci of Gloucester, Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations.
Nicholas Davis of Rockport, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Jacob Horrigan of Gloucester, Master of Business Administration.
Gianna Sanfilippo of Gloucester, Bachelor of Science in Diagnostic Medical Sonography.