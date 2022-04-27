Gloucester resident Grace Brennan has been named to the dean’s list for the 2021-22 fall semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.
• • •
Kaitlyn Oconnell of Essex was named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at Adelphi University in New York. Oconnell was among a select group of outstanding students recognized by Adelphi’s deans of Arts and Sciences, Education and Health Science, Business, Nursing and Public Health, Social Work and Psychology for superior academic performance.
• • •
Noelle Perry of Gloucester was named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology in New York for the Fall 2021 Semester. Perry is in the museum studies program.
• • •
