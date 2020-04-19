Cape Ann people in the news

People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Grace Brancaleone of Gloucester is among the 435 students who made the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester at Regis College in Weston. Brancaleone is a member of the Class of 2021.To be eligible for the dean’s list as a senior, junior or sophomore at Regis, a student must have a semester grade point average of at least 3.50.
Caroline Quirk of Rockport was named to the fall 2019 chancellor’s list at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth in recognition of earning a semester grade point average of 3.8 or higher of a possible 4.0.
The University of Maine, Orono, recognized Gloucester residents Ella Hunt, Kyle Kariores, and Lasse Struppe for receiving dean’s list honors for fall 2019. They completed 12 or more credit hours in the semester and earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Emma Dizio of Essex and Olivia Puopolo of Gloucester were named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston. To qualify for dean’s list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.
