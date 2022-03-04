People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Rockport resident Zachary Dillon has been named to the fall 2021 deans’ list at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island.
Cape Ann students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. Essex residents Heather Adams and Alison Marshall earned Highest Honors. Manchester resident Logan Patrick and Essex residents Phaedra Tirrell and Phoebe Mulry earned High Honors. And Jared English of Gloucester, Christopher Karras of Manchester, and John Lamond of Rockport earned Honors.
Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont, has named Meagan Gallo of Gloucester and Benjamin Soulard of Essex to its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Soulard is a junior sociology and anthropology major and a graduate of Manchester Essex Regional High School. Gallo is a sophomore art and design major from Gloucester and a graduate of Gloucester High School.
Gloucester native Nicholas Notte, a graduate of Manchester Essex Regional High School, earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington. This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.