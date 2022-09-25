People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Gloucester residents Liz R. Kuhns and Jaime Parco and Rockport residents Rachel A. Cabral and Kyle J. Moroney were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Bridgewater State University.
Kristen Twombly of Rockport has been recognized on the dean's list at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont, for the spring 2022 semester. Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40, are awarded dean's list honors.
Gloucester residents Robert Bouley, Ethan Brennan and Julia Harrison have made the dean's list at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston for the spring 2022 semester.
Gloucester resident Meagan Gallo, a junior art and design and Spanish major, was named to the dean's list at Saint Michael's College in Colchester, Vermont, for the spring 2022 semester. She is a graduate of Gloucester High School.