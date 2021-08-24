Cape Ann people in the news

People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
¢¢¢
Lukas Struppe of Gloucester graduated from the University of Hartford in Hartford, Connecticut in May 2021.
He and Caleb Hammett, also of Gloucester, were named to the president’s honors list and, or the dean’s list for spring 2021 at the university.
¢¢¢
Shane MacLeod, a 2017 Manchester Essex Regional High School graduate, is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines. The petty officer 2nd class joined the Navy four years ago.
¢¢¢
Drew Murdock graduated Summa Cum Laude after majoring in biological chemistry and minoring in dance at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. The son of Albert E. Murdock and Angela M. LeBlanc Murdock, he is a member of Phi Beta Kappa and is a graduate of Pingree School.
¢¢¢
Christian Sanfilippo, of Gloucester, graduated after majoring in history at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. The son of Ignazio Sanfilippo and Rosa Sanfilippo, he is a graduate of Gloucester High School.