Frankyn Batista Herrera, of Manchester, has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at American International College. Dean’s list students are full-time students who have achieved a 3.3 to 4.0 grade point average.
Alexandria B. Butler, of Gloucester, has been named to Husson University’s President’s List for the spring 2022 semester. During the spring semester, Butler was enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science program at the Bangor, Maine, school.
Carter Lockwood, of Manchester, was named to the spring 2022 high honors list at Pomfret School in Pomfret, Connecticut, where he is a member of the class of 2022. To achieve this level of distinction, Carter earned a grade point average of at least 3.670 and received no grade lower than a B+.
Ashlee Osswald, of Essex, has graduated with a Master of Arts in Organizational Psychology as a member of the Class of 2022 from William James College, in Newton, which trains professionals in the fields of psychology, counseling, human services, and leadership.
Jonathan Isaac Burbank, of Manchester, received a Master of Business Administration and a certificate in global supply chain management from Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, in May.