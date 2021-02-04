People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
A trio of Cape Ann residents were named to the Dean’s List at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont, for the fall 2020 semester. They are: Benjamin Soulard, a sophomore sociology and anthropology major from Essex, and a graduate of Manchester Essex Regional High School in Manchester.
Meagan Gallo, a freshman art education and art and design major from Gloucester, and a graduate of Gloucester High School.
Carly Guelli, a senior sociology and anthropology major from Rockport, and a graduate of Rockport High School.
Alex J. Rodolosi of Gloucester has been named to the dean’s list at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. A member of the Class of 2021, Rodisi is majoring in finance.
Several Cape Ann residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bridgewater State University. They are:
Marissa Exama, Liz Kuhns, John Philpott and Alexia Vidinha of Gloucester.
Rachel Cabral of Rockport.