Four Cape Ann residents were recently named to the dean’s list for the Fall semester, which ended in December 2019, at Northeastern University in Boston. They are:
Timothy Ewing of Gloucester, majoring in business administration.
Ian Dobbins of Gloucester, majoring in landscape architecture.
Katherine Luttmann of Gloucester, majoring in political science/comm studies.
Saima Sherman of Rockport, majoring in nursing
To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.
