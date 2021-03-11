People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Sean Mickelson-Flynn of Rockport graduated in December from Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont, with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.
Eva-Maria H. Rudler of Rockport has been named to the Dean’s List at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. A member of the Class of 2021, Rudler is majoring in chemistry.