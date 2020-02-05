People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Several Cape Ann students have been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester at the University of New England in Maine. Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.
The students are Rosalia Galanis, Caitlin Gallo, Andrew Grammas, Jonathan Laurie and Jacob Vaneck, all of Gloucester; and Meghan Aiello and Giovannina Burton, both of Rockport.
Mckenna Gelsomini of Gloucester, a student in the School of Health Sciences of the University of New Haven in West Haven, Connecticut, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019. Gelsomini is working on a Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene.
Grace Movalli of Gloucester earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication from Coastal Carolina University, in Conway, South Carolina, on Dec. 17, 2019, during the fall commencement ceremony.
Endicott College in Beverly, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, held its 79th annual commencement exercises May 23 its Van Loan School of Graduate and Professional Studies.
These Gloucester residents received degrees:
Lacey Allen, Master of Education, Special Education.
Alyssa D’Antonio, Master of Education, Secondary Education
Jennifer Marshall, Bachelor of Science, Business Management, Graduated Cum Laude
Delia Morrissey, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, magna cum laude.
Ambrose Orlando, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, cum laude.
Yvonne Robbins, Master of Education, Autism and App Beh Analy
Rosalie Wright, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, magna cum laude.
Also, Rockport resident Peter Silva graduated magna cum laude, receiving an Associate in Science, Business.
Three Gloucester residents have earned placement on the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston for the fall 2019 semester. They are Brittany Danikas, Joseph Grillo and John J. McAreavey.
Four Cape Ann residents were recently named to the dean’s list for the Fall semester, which ended in December 2019, at Northeastern University in Boston. They are:
Timothy Ewing of Gloucester, majoring in business administration.
Ian Dobbins of Gloucester, majoring in landscape architecture.
Katherine Luttmann of Gloucester, majoring in political science/comm studies.
Saima Sherman of Rockport, majoring in nursing
To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.
Andrew King of Gloucester has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Boston College. He is a member of the Class of 2020 in the Carroll School of Management, where he is double majoring in finance and information systems.
Caroline King of Gloucester has been named to the 2019 fall semester First Honors Dean’s List at Boston College. She is a member of the Class of 2022 in the Morrissey College of Arts and Sciences.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2019 semester at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont.
Benjamin P. Soulard, a first-year student pursing a sociology - anthropology major. The Essex resident is a graduate of Manchester Essex Regional High School in Manchester.
Alaina X. Noble, a first-year student pursing an exploratory major. The Gloucester resident graduated Rockport High School.
Matthew W. Pramas, a senior majoring in media studies-digital arts. The Gloucester resident graduated the Landmark School.
Carly A. Guelli, a junior sociology-anthropology major. The Rockport resident is a graduate of Rockport High School.
