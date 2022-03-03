People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Rachael Rallo of Gloucester has been named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland, for the fall 2021 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.