Lily Pulver of Manchester, daughter of Scott and Ann Pulver, graduated Cum Laude, with Highest Distinction, from Pingree School on Sunday, June 9. She is attending Pitzer College in Claremont College this fall.
Catherine Nabachwa of Rockport was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, during ceremonies held in May.
Matthew Anderson of Rockport earned placement on the dean’s list at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City for the spring 2019 semester. He had a grade point average of 3.61. The dean’s list honors those students who have completed more than 12 credits (may not include courses taken on a pass/fail basis) and achieved a GPA of 3.5 or better. Anderson is a student in the institute’s School of Art and Design.
These local students graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston in August: Edith Waldsmith of Gloucester, and Sam Knowlton and Samuel Shrimpton, both of Rockport.
Rhian Williams of Gloucester recently attended the Advanced Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, in Huntsville, Alabama, home of Space Camp, Space Camp Robotics, Aviation Challenge, U.S. Cyber Camp and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.
The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
Williams spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station (ISS), the Moon or Mars. The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity (EVA), or spacewalk. She and crew returned to Earth in time to graduate with honors.
Brian Ross of Manchester, son of Mark and Cindy Ross, graduated from Pingree School on Sunday, June 9. He is attending Tufts University this fall.
