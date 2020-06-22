Cape Ann people in the news

Courtesy photo“Wicked Tuna” cast members and Gloucester fishermen Paul Hebert, left, and Dave Carraro, right, surprised fan Chris Cloutman of Beverly with his diploma on May 29. Cloutman is a graduate of Endicott College Class of 2020, but with the COVID-19 pandemic his graduation was postponed. When Hebert and Carraro heard about it, they had no problem coming to the rescue to make their own kind of pomp and circumstance for the graduate.