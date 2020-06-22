Cape Ann people in the news

People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Luke Vitale of Gloucester has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Essex Agricultural Society, the organization that runs the Topsfield Fair, recently distributed $28,000 in scholarships to students graduating from ten local high schools. Among the scholarship recipients was Rilee Newhall of Gloucester.
Paige Lafferty of Gloucester has graduated with distinction from The University of Colorado Boulder, School of Environmental Design. She is an alumna of Manchester Essex Regional High School.
Tyler Quade of Manchester has graduated from Babson College as a member of the Class of 2020. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude, with concentrations in finance and strategic management. He is an alumnus of Manchester Essex Regional High School.
Ian Duke Riaf of Gloucester was awarded a bachelor of arts degree from Connecticut College in New London, Connecticut, on May 29. Riaf majored in computer science.
Rockport resident Anders Larson recently graduated from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, with a bachelor of science degree. He also earned a place on the school’s dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester by taking at least 12 credit hours and achieving a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.
Endicott College in Beverly has announced its spring 2020 Dean’s List. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.
The Gloucester students have met these requirements:
Thomas Ciarametaro, majoring in criminal justice.
Jadyn Gentile,majoring in business management. She is the daughter of Kellie Gentile and Frank Gentile.
Kenneth Kesterson, majoring in business management.
Asher Kurtzman, majoring in nursing.
Katey Latassa, majoring in exercise science. She is the daughter of Alicen Latassa and Robert Latassa.
Sarah LeClerc, majoring in interior design. She is the daughter of Deanna LeClerc and Frank LeClerc.
Nathan Noonan, majoring in liberal studies. He is the son of Sally Arnold and Mark Noonan
Katie Nugent, majoring in business management.
Lauryn O’Connor, majoring in finance and sport management. She is the daughter of Kimberly O’Connor and Bruce O’Connor.
Tyler Parisi, majoring in marketing and business management. He is the son of Janette Parisi and John Parisi.
Elizabeth Stearns, majoring in liberal studies. She is the daughter of Karen Stearns and Craig Stearns.
Rachel Turner, majoring in exercise science. She is the daughter of Sharon Turner.
Lexi Zubricki, majoring in hospitality management. She is the daughter of Joanne Zubricki and Brendhan Zubricki.