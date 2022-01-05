People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Gloucester residents Maeve Carey and Matthew Bellis both earned honors with distinction for the first quarter at Austin Preparatory School in Reading.
Nathan Rubin of Gloucester was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Northern Vermont University, which has campuses in Johnson and Lyndonville, Vermont. Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester average are placed on the Dean’s List.
Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Services have named these Cape Ann residents to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester:
Epifania Perez of Gloucester, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene at the Worcester campus.
Zaionara Machado of Gloucester, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and will graduate from the Boston campus.
Daniele Sanfilippo of Gloucester, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and will graduate from the Boston campus in 2021.
Iona Doran of Gloucester, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Radiation Therapy and will graduate from the Boston campus in 2021.
Mackenzie Sweet of Rockport, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and will graduate from the Boston campus in 2023.
Gianna Huet of Manchester, a freshman psychology major at York College of Pennsylvania, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
Teddy Delisio of Manchester, and Genevieve Rich of Gloucester have been named to the first trimester of the 2021-2022 academic year at the Pingree School in South Hamilton.
Elena Parsons of Rockport and Emily Clark of Manchester have received the spring 2021 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York. Parsons is computer science major, and Clark is an applied math major. Students with a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade earn the honor.
Maya Acker and Sarah Bradshaw, both of Gloucester, has earned a place on the dean’s list at the University of Connecticut for the fall 2021 semester. They were registered for at least 12 credits calculable for grade points, received no grade below “C”, including the actual letter grade awarded in any course under the Pass/Fail option, earned at least 3.0 times as many grade points as the number of calculable credits recorded by the Registrar, and were in at least the upper quartile of their school or college.