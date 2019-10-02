People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
O’Maley Innovation Middle School named its students of the month for March. They are sixth-graders Jayleigh Hunter of Boat House, Layce Frost and Evan Mione; seventh-graders Antricia Peniknos of Dirigo House, Lindzy Silva of Phoenix House, and Sam Cook of Beauport House; and eighth-graders Griffin Towne of Ocean House, Lexie Mateo of Beach House, and Noah Willett of Anchor House.
Matthew Anderson of Rockport earned placement on the dean’s list at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City for the fall 2018 semester. He had a grade point average of 3.83. The dean’s list honors those students who have completed more than 12 credits (may not include courses taken on a pass/fail basis) and achieved a GPA of 3.5 or better. Anderson is a student in the institute’s School of Art and Design.
Abigail Holland of Manchester, daughter of Jeffrey Holland and Emma Perryman, graduated from Pingree School on Sunday, June 9. She is attending Tulane University this fall.
Rachel Balestraci of Rockport was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Health Science Studies from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, during ceremonies held in May.
