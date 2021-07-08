People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Several Cape Ann residents have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island. They are Matteo Ferrara, Bella Giordano, Haille Glaser, Sebastian Murray-Brown, and Talia Sanfilippo, all of Gloucester; and Anika Martz of Manchester.
Owen Parisi of Gloucester has graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire.
Maxine Hickey of Essex has been named to the President’s List for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Ligia Ronchi of Essex has graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from Roger Williams University, in Bristol, Rhode Island.
These Cape Ann residents were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Bridgewater State University:
Marissa L. Exama, Liz R. Kuhns and Jaime Parco, all of Gloucester.
Rachel A. Cabral and Kyle J. Moroney, both of Rockport.
Elizabeth Athanas of Manchester has been named to the dean’s list at Springfield College for the 2021 spring semester. Athanas has a primary major of communication sciences and disorders.
Samantha Cominelli of Gloucester has been named to the dean’s list at Springfield College for the 2021 spring semester. Cominelli has a primary major of health science.
Several Cape Ann residents have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island. They are Lauren Alves, John Andrew and Patrick Kelly of Gloucester, and Ariana Bouchie of Rockport.
Elizabeth Luster of Gloucester has achieved academic honors and been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Nichols College in Dudley.
Grace Kenkel of Gloucester has been named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.