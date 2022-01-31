People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Gloucester residents Nicholas Chamberlain-Nunes, Caitlin Gallo, Jillian Gross and Jonathan Laurie have been named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at the University of New England in Maine and Morocco. Dean’s list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.
Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, has named several Cape Ann residents to its dean’s list of high academic achievers for the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade. They are Gloucester residents Ruby E. Mills, a member of the Class of 2024 majoring in nursing, and Alex J. Rodolosi, a member of the Class of 2021 majoring in finance; and Rockport resident Eva-Maria H. Rudler, a member of the Class of 2021 majoring in chemistry.
The University of Rhode Island has named these Cape Ann residents to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Dean’s List students must be full-time and have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify must accumulate 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.
Gloucester: Ella de Gaspe Beaubien, Matteo Ferrara, Isabella Giordano, Haille Glaser, and Madison Kolterjahn.
Essex: Lizzy Klebart, Austin Pare, and Sean Phelan.
Manchester: Anika Martz.
These Cape Ann residents were named to the dean’s list at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, for the 2021 fall semester, To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.
Gloucester: Michaela Murdock, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, and a graduate of Pingree School in Hamilton.
Essex: Clara Davis, a junior majoring in economics, is a graduate of Manchester Essex Regional High School.
Manchester: Hollis Mann, a sophomore, and a graduate of Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School; Jackson Strout, a sophomore, and a graduate of Williston Northampton School.
Rockport: Lucy Naughton, a sophomore, and a graduate of Swampscott High School.
Tyler Sheehan of Gloucester has graduated from Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting.
Gloucester residents John Philpott and Erin Ryan and Essex resident Nicholas Dipietro were among the approximately 2,000 graduates to receive bachelor’s degrees during Bridgewater State University’s 180th Spring Commencement Convocation held for the first time off-campus at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on July 31.