Members of Golden family have two more reasons to cheer for the University of Notre Dame this year:
Dr. John Golden, professor of Intellectual Property Law at the University of Texas Law School in Austin, is pursuing legal research at Notre Dame Law this year. He is the son of longtime Brier Neck resident Mary Golden and the late Dr. Brian Golden.
Moreover, his cousin Dr. Mark Doerries is conducting as well as teaching music at the famed school.
These residents have earned placement on the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston for the spring 2021 semester: Robert Andrew Bouley, John J. McAreavey and Lucas James Nelson, all of Gloucester; and Jessica Kim Lockwood and Nicholas George Wise, both of Rockport.
Emma Dizio of Essex, and Emma Stewart Rukeyser and Clara Collins, both of Rockport, were named to the 2021 spring semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston.
Caroline Seymour Ellis of Gloucester was awarded a Bachelor of Arts in International and Global Studies, and Spanish with honors, cum laude, at the University of the South’s 2021 commencement ceremonies held on Hardee-McGee Field on the Sewanee, Tennessee campus on May 22. She is the child of William Albert Ellis and Anne-Seymour St. John of Gloucester.
These residents have earned placement on the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston for the summer 2021 semester: Ethan Brennan, Lillian Kuhns, John J. McAreavey and John-Eric Altman, all of Gloucester; and Nicholas George Wise of Rockport.