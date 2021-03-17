People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody announced its honor roll for the first trimester of the 2020-2021 school year.
Gloucester sophomores Isabella Noble and Max Vieira were named to the President’s List.
Named to the Principal List were:
Essex junior Sophie Quine.
Gloucester freshman McKenna Leaman; sophomores Kathryn Fernandes, Elizabeth Gauthier and Natalie Hanna; juniors Bailey Dombrowski, Kelsey Francis and Eliza Powers; and seniors Tucker Destino and Olivia LoJacono.
Manchester sophomore Zoe Elwell and junior Connor Cunningham.