Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody announced its honor roll for the first trimester of the 2020-2021 school year.

Gloucester sophomores Isabella Noble and Max Vieira were named to the President’s List.

Named to the Principal List were:

Essex junior Sophie Quine.

Gloucester freshman McKenna Leaman; sophomores Kathryn Fernandes, Elizabeth Gauthier and Natalie Hanna; juniors Bailey Dombrowski, Kelsey Francis and Eliza Powers; and seniors Tucker Destino and Olivia LoJacono.

Manchester sophomore Zoe Elwell and junior Connor Cunningham.

