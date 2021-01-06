People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
¢¢¢
In the second year of formally announcing the names of students who chose to concentrate their elective studies in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) courses, Gloucester High School recognize these Class of 2020 graduates: Hafsa Ahmed, Lauren Alves, Kate Bevins, Justin Bushfield, Isabella Canning, Cody Clifford, Cate Delaney, Lillie Favazza, Nicolle Fernandes, Matteo Ferrara, Emily Frick, Sedona Gillard Isabella Giordano, Sophia Hogan-Lopez, Richard Jabba, Mathew Johnson, Phillip Jones, Jason Leverault, Madison Machado, Stuart MacLeod, Moly Martin, Molly McAreavery, Emily Meyran, Ruby Mills, Marisa Neves, Gracianna O’Toole, Lila Olson, Kayla Pennimpede, Emma Powers, Lawrence Scola, and Kyle Watts.
¢¢¢
Samantha Willems of Manchester is among 72 undergraduates selected from 156 first-year and sophomore for the newest class of the Integrated Concentration in Science, or iCons, program at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. The current iCons cohort, the 11th to participate, will graduate the program in 2024. The UMass Amherst College of Natural Sciences’ iCons program builds on students’ course of study by providing them with further skills needed to enter the modern scientific workforce.
¢¢¢
Ty Wood of Gloucester has earned a place on the first quarter honor roll at Austin Preparatory School in Reading.
¢¢¢
Regis College in Weston has announced that Cecelia Adelfio of Gloucester is among the 603 students made the dean’s list for academic achievement for the 2020 spring semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list as a senior, junior or sophomore at Regis, a student must have a semester grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.50. For first-year students, a semester GPA of at least 3.25 must be attained.