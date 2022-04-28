Gloucester resident Maeve Carey earned honors with distinction for the second quarter at Austin Preparatory School in Reading.
Kai Carroll of Essex has been recognized for academic excellence by Worcester Academy in Worcester, earning First Honors as a member of the Class of 2022 for semester 1 of the 2021-2022 school year.
Megan Balestraci of Gloucester, a member of the Class of 2022, and Abby Corrao of Essex, a member of the Class of 2024, have been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Loyola University in Baltimore, Maryland, having earned a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and having successfully completed courses totaling a minimum of 15 credits.
