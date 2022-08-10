People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
¢¢¢
Kaitlyn Oconnell of Essex has been named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York. The list comprises full-time students-registered for 12 or more credits-who have completed at least nine graded credits and achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above for the semester.
¢¢¢
The following students, all from Gloucester, graduated from Boston’s Emmanuel College at its 100th Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 14, 2022: Rose Chisholm, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Management, Kate Deltorchi, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Counseling & Health Psychology, graduating magna cum laude and distinction in the field of study; Emilie Orlando, who received a Bachelor of Science in Biology; and Zoe Venetsanakos,who received a Bachelor of Arts in Management.
¢¢¢
Owen Hardy of Gloucester was named to the dean’s list at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, for the winter semester ending in April 2022. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.92 or higher.
¢¢¢
The following local residents were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Clark University in Worcester: Kate E. Fraga, of Essex, who earned second honors; and Gloucester residents Nathaniel A. Mattera, who earned first honors, and Samara M. Houle, who earned second honors.
¢¢¢