Essex residents Maggie Richards and Cassandra Shabarekh graduated from North Shore Community College in Danvers on June 25.
Chloe Kenyon earned placement on the University of Maine at Farmington’s Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points.
Brandon Smith of Gloucester has been named to the 2020 spring semester First Honors Dean’s List at Boston College. He is a member of the Class of 2023 in the Carroll School of Management. Smith serves as a mentor for BC BIGS, a partner organization to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts and is an elected member of the Undergraduate Government of Boston College.
Cherl Cros and Kyle Kariores, both of Gloucester, have earned Dean’s List honors in the Spring 2020 semester at the University of Maine. Due to the global pandemic, the university has modified its Dean’s List policy for spring term. The requirement that students earn 12 calculable credits to be eligible for Dean’s List has been waived. Instead, students are eligible if they earned Dean’s List recognition in fall 2019 and have placed all of their spring 2020 courses on pass/fail; or if they have earned a minimum GPA of a 3.5, regardless of the number of credits taken, in spring 2020.
Gloucester residents Rachel Alexander, Sarah Bradshaw, Carren Jepchumba and Lindsey Parisi have earned a place on the dean’s list at the University of Connecticut for the spring 2020 semester. To earn placement, students must be registered for 12 credits calculable for grade points, received no grade below “C”, including the actual letter grade awarded in any course under the Pass/Fail option, earned at least 3.0 times as many grade points as the number of calculable credits recorded by the registrar, and were in the upper quartile of their school or college.
Alexandra Ann Marshall of Essex has graduated from the University of Connecticut. She was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Sciences.