Cape Ann people in the news

People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
¢¢¢
Christopher MacDonald Jr. of Gloucester has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at the Jack Welch College of Business at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut.
¢¢¢
Edith M. Waldsmith of Gloucester earned placement on the dean’s list at the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston for the school’s summer 2019 semester.
¢¢¢
Nelson Adams Pike graduated magna cum laude with a degree in history from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, in May. The Rockport High School alumnus is the son of Brian and Patricia Pike of Rockport.
¢¢¢
Sam Bevins, Drew D’Entremont and Ella Hunt of Gloucester among the 2,230 students who received dean's list honors for spring 2019 at the University of Maine in Orono. They completed 12 or more credit hours in the semester and earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
¢¢¢
Two Gloucester residents are among the 519 students that have made the dean's list for academic achievement for the 2019 spring semester at Regis College in Weston. They are Grace Brancaleone, Class of 2021, and Keith Lebrun, Class of 2022.
To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must have a semester grade point average of at least 3.50. For first-year students, a semester GPA of at least 3.25 must be attained.
¢¢¢
Three Rockport residents — Abigail and Carly Guelli and Ezra Mendoza — are winners of a 2019 College Scholarship Award from the Greater Boston Plumbing Contractors Association. These annual awards are presented to children of families who work for union plumbing and heating companies in Greater Boston. Abigail and Carly are the daughters of Raymond and Andrea Guelli, and were sponsored by American Plumbing. Abigail is attending Boston University. Carly is attending St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont. Ezra is the son of Ernesto and Carol Mendoza and was sponsored by Greater Boston PCA. Ezra is attending Temple University in Philadelphia.
¢¢¢
Two Gloucester residents graduated from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, in May.
Mary Eleanor French earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
Rachel Margaret Underwood earned a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience.
¢¢¢
Four Cape Ann residents graduated from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy on June 22. There are Cadet 1st Class Eric Joseph Fossa and Cadet 1st Class Daniel Tremblay, both of Essex, Cadet 1st Class Griffith James Foley of Gloucester, and Cadet 1st Class Jacob S. O’Maley of Rockport.
¢¢¢
Nathaniel A. Mattera of Gloucester has been named to second honors on the dean’s list at Clark University in Worcester for the spring 2019 semester. To be eligible for second honors, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, of a maximum of 4.3 (all A+s).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.