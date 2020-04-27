People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Alyssa Leaman, Brianna Mercado and Ryan Muniz, all of Gloucester, have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list in recognition of earning a semester grade point average 3.2 or higher out of a possible 4.0 at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.
Rachel Turner of Gloucester is among those named to the dean’s list at Endicott College in Beverly for the fall 2019 semester. Turner is majoring in exercise science and is the daughter of Sharon Turner.