Cape Ann residents Paul George, Judy Metcalfe and Andrea Van Gestel are among 60 artists participating in the 2019 New England Regional Juried Exhibition, sponsored by the New England Watercolor Society. The show, which runs through Oct. 13, is being hosted by Historic New England at the Gov. John Langdon House, 143 Pleasant St. in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Hours are Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information on gallery talks and demos is available at newenglandwatercolorsociety.org
Ariana Jackson of Rockport has earned a Bachelor of Arts from the School of Liberal Arts and Bachelor of Science Management from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University in New Orleans.
On Sunday, June 30, recognized Rockport artist Caleb Stone was featured in Paint for Preservation 2019, the Cape Elizabeth Land Trust’s 12th Annual Wet Paint benefit auction. He was one of the 30 highly accomplished artists who painted en plein air over the weekend of June 28-30 at sites chosen to highlight Cape Elizabeth’s natural beauty.
Sayles Doucette Kasten has graduated from Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa, as one of 336 members of the Class of 2019.
Kasten earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and had a concentration in policy studies.
Kasten is the child of John F. Kasten II and Laurie C. McKenna of Rockport.
Haley Jackson, Class of 2022, was named to the Principal’s List for the third quarter of the 2018-2019 academic year at St. Mary’s High School in Lynn. The Essex resident achieved an 90 or above in all of her classes to earn the honor.
