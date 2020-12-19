People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Keith Lebrun of Gloucester is among the 603 students who made the dean’s list for academic achievement for the 2020 spring semester at Regis College in Weston. Lebrun is in the Class of 2023.
To be eligible for dean’s list as a senior, junior or sophomore at Regis, a student must have a semester grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.50. For first-year students, a semester GPA of at least 3.25 must be attained.