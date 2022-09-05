People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
¢¢¢
In celebration of National Nursing Assistant Week, June 16 to 22, Care Dimensions, the largest hospice and palliative care provider to adults and children in Massachusetts, recognized hospice aide Justin Johnson, Naimy Louis and Julie Shewbridge, all of Gloucester for the outstanding, compassionate care they provide to their patients at end of life.
“Our hospice aides are the women and men who live our mission every day to provide gentle, compassionate care and companionship to our patients,” said Care Dimensions President and CEO Stephanie Patel, MD, MBA, FAAHPM, HMDC. “They remind us, so eloquently in their daily deeds, that the secret to the care of patients is caring for patients. While they’re bathing, dressing and providing personal care to patients, they’re also talking and listening to stories, laughing and singing with patients. Our hospice aides are loved by patients and their families for the tender loving care they provide.”
¢¢¢
Essex resident Benjamin Soulard, a senior sociology and anthropology major, was named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont, for the spring 2022 semester. He is a graduate of Manchester Essex Regional High School.
¢¢¢
David Cutler of Gloucester was named Class Of 2022 Co-Valedictorian at Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, New Hampshire. A Gloucester native, hailing from the Goose Cove neighborhood, he is the son of proud parents Brian and Kristen Cutler, both Gloucester natives. After attending Plum Cove School, David transferred to Glen Urquhart School middle school in Beverly and after achieving honors there, he was accepted to Kimball Union Academy for high school. This fall, Cutler will be attending Tufts University, majoring in mathematics.
¢¢¢
Earlier this summer, the National Sculpture Society (NSS), presented the Sculpture House Annual Award to Rebecca Reynolds, founder and president of Manship Artists Residency + Studios (MARS) in Gloucester. The award recognizes those who support figurative sculpture. Past recipients of the annual award include author and historian Donald Martin Reynolds, PhD, and former curator at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, George Gurney, PhD.
¢¢¢
Gloucester residents Liz R. Kuhns and Jaime Parco and Rockport residents Rachel A. Cabral and Kyle J. Moroney were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Bridgewater State University.
¢¢¢
Kristen Twombly of Rockport has been recognized on the dean’s list at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont, for the spring 2022 semester. Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40, are awarded dean’s list honors.
¢¢¢
Gloucester residents Robert Bouley, Ethan Brennan and Julia Harrison have made the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston for the spring 2022 semester.
¢¢¢
{span}Gloucester resident Meagan Gallo, a junior art and design and Spanish major, was named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont, for the spring 2022 semester. She is a graduate of Gloucester High School.{/span}