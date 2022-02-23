People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Marissa L. Exama, Liz R. Kuhns and Jaime Parco, all of Gloucester, and Rachel A. Cabral, Emmalyn Dyksinski and Kyle J. Moroney, all of Rockport, have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bridgewater State University:
Gloucester residents Nicholas Chamberlain-Nunes, Jillian Gross and Jonathan Laurie have been named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at the University of New England in Maine and Morocco. Dean’s list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.
Lucas Nelson of Gloucester has earned placement on the dean’s list at the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston for the fall 2021 semester.
Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, has named Gloucester resident Ruby E. Mills, a member of the Class of 2024 majoring in nursing, and Rockport resident Jordan Fears, a member of the Class of 2022 majoring in forensic science, to its dean’s list of high academic achievers for the first semester of the 2021-2022 school year. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade.
Gloucester residents Henry Hardy, Owen Hardy, and Lilah Meyer have been been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester ending in December 2021 at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine.
Danielle Page of Gloucester and Larson Tolo of Essex have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Tufts University. Both are members of the Class of 2022. Dean’s list honors at Tufts require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.
Gloucester residents Olivia Lojacono, Danielle Denman, Rose Chisholm, Zoe Venetsanakos, and Kate Deltorchio have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Emmanuel College in Boston. To earn a spot on the dean’s list, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.
Several Cape Ann students have been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. They are Elowyn Akers of Rockport, Class of 2025, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Max Elwell of Manchester, Class of 2024, majoring in chemical engineering; and Matthew Ford of Gloucester, Class of 2025, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering). WPI defines the dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.
Rachael Rallo of Gloucester has been named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland, for the fall 2021 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
Rockport resident Zachary Dillon has been named to the fall 2021 deans’ list at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island.
Cape Ann students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. Essex residents Heather Adams and Alison Marshall earned Highest Honors. Manchester resident Logan Patrick and Essex residents Phaedra Tirrell and Phoebe Mulry earned High Honors. And Jared English of Gloucester, Christopher Karras of Manchester, and John Lamond of Rockport earned Honors.