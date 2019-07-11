People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Northeastern University has a named these students to its dean’s list for the spring semester, which ended in April 2019:
From Gloucester: Nicholas Kenyon, majoring in business administration; Christina M. Chalmers, majoring in business administration; and Thomas J. Vaiarella, majoring in computer science.
From Rockport: Graham T. Doherty, majoring in civil engineering; Julian Drury, majoring in criminal justice; James G. Vassallo, majoring in music; and Jamey E. Ouellette, majoring in psychology
To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.
