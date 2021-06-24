Yana Nash of Rockport has been named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, Rhode Island, and has graduated with a B.A. in Aquaculture and Aquarium Science.
Catherine Nicholas of Essex has been named to the President’s List for the Spring 2021 semester at Dean College in Franklin.
Ligia Ronchi of Essex has graduated with a B.S. in Architecture from Roger Williams University, in Bristol, Rhode Island.
Grace Brancaleone of Gloucester graduated with a B.S. degree in Diagnostic Medical Sonography from Regis College in Weston. She has joined the Ultrasound department at Salem Hospital.
Elizabeth Athanas of Manchester has been named to the Dean’s List at Springfield College for the 2021 spring semester. Athanas has a primary major of Communication Sciences and Disorders.
Samantha Cominelli of Gloucester has been named to the Dean’s List at Springfield College for the 2021 spring semester. Cominelli has a primary major of Health Science.
Lauren Alves, John Andrew and Patrick Kelly of Gloucester have been named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island.
Ariana Bouchie of Rockport has been named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island.
Matteo Ferrara, Bella Giordano, Haille Glaser, Sebastian Murray-Brown, and Talia Sanfilippo, of Gloucester, have been named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at The University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island.
Lizzy Klebart of Essex has been named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at The University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island.
Anika Martz of Manchester has been named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at The University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island.
Declan Beaton of Rockport has graduated with a B.A. in Communication Studies from Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire.
Owen Parisi of Gloucester has graduated with a B.S. in Criminal Justice from Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire.
Maxine Hickey of Essex has been named to the President’s List for Spring 2021 semester at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Elizabeth Luster of Gloucester has achieved academic honors and been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester at Nichols College in Dudley.
Grace Kenkel of Gloucester has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.