Novelist Ames Sheldon, a former reporter, spent summers growing up on Cape Ann, a place that shows up in "Don't Put the Boats Away," her latest work of historical fiction.
Sheldon will be on Cape Ann for two events, at The Bookstore of Gloucester and Manchester Public Library.
Sheldon's first novel "Eleanor’s Wars," about a woman who drove an ambulance during World War I, won the 2016 Benjamin Franklin Gold Award for Best New Voice: Fiction.
"Don't Put the Boats Away" is a sequel, and several chapters take place on Cape Ann in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Sheldon said Cape Ann is part of this story because this area is where she learned to be part of a family that extended beyond her parents and siblings.
"In many ways, Cape Ann symbolizes summer for me. Cape Ann is where I learned to swim, sail, play tennis, and participate in group games with other kids, where I experienced wonderful family times. Cape Ann is where I experienced the terror of nor’easters, and there’s a scene in the book that takes place during a huge storm," she related. "The title fits Cape Ann too, because young people never want the summer to end. They don’t want to have to put the boats away for the winter."
The author, who lives in Minnesota, still has several family members in the Cape Ann area.
When asked about the inspiration of this story, Sheldon said the "insidious power of secrets" fueled her work.
"As a result of Eleanor’s keeping secrets about her experiences driving an ambulance during World War I, when her son Eddie enlists to fight in World War II, he is anticipating the opportunity to show bravery and reap glory. When 'Don’t Put the Boats Away' starts, it’s the immediate aftermath of World War II, and the reader learns that Eddie died and his family is reeling from their loss," she said.
Meanwhile Eleanor’s other children try to fill the void. Daughter Harriet starts graduate school to become a chemist at a time when women were not encouraged to have careers. Eleanor's son Nat wants to be a jazz musician in Minneapolis.
"The family dynamics are shifting, and they are complicated by the fact that Harriet’s real father died in World War I but not everyone in the family knows that," said Sheldon.
Kirkus Reviews gave the book high marks, noting that it is "chock-full of well-researched historical details about political events, medical advancements, and even food trends of the 1940s, ‘50s, and ‘60s, and it also offers important commentary on professional opportunities for women during these decades." The reviewer wrote: "Overall, it’s a touching tale that examines the ways in which grief, regret, and unmet expectations can reverberate through generations.”
Sheldon said she enjoys writing about ordinary women who are inspiring in their own ways. Issues like sexism, homophobia, alcoholism, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are embedded in the story, she continued, but ultimately "Don’t Put the Boats Away" is about family loyalty and resilience.
"The message is never to give up on your dreams, no matter how many obstacles you face, no matter how many turns your path takes," said Sheldon. "Face your fears; embrace your own truth. Hard work and perseverance pay off."
IF YOU GO
What and who: Readings with Ames Sheldon, author of historical fiction
When: Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at the The Bookstore of Gloucester, 61 Main St. Details: amessheldon.com or www.thebookstoreofgloucester.com.
When: Friday, Oct. 18, from 4 to 5 p.m. for "Tea with Ames Sheldon" at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., Manchester. The reading and tea will be followed by a book sale and signing hearthside. Details, www.manchesterpl.org.
