Awarding scholarships
Two services next month at Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, will be special.
June 6 will be Scholarship Sunday. The church will award five scholarships to local high school students.
The June 27 Sunday Service will include time to reflect on those who died during the pandemic but for whom the community has not been able to gather or to celebrate their lives and service.
Trinity invites the community to these services at its Trinity’s Drive-In Church, held outdoors every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Worshipers may sit outside on socially distanced chairs or watch via Zoom. The Rev. Dr. Norma Brettell, pastor, will guide the service, which includes uplifting music and a Virtual Coffee Hour. Communion is celebrated the first Sunday of the month in COVID-safe format.
The church also offers an Ice Cream Social, on Wednesdays from 7 to 7:30 p.m. via over Zoom (bring your own ice cream).
For more information or Zoom links, please contact Trinity Congregational Church at 978-283-1442 or trinity@trinitycongregationalchurch.org. Events are published in a monthly newsletter and on Facebook @TrinityGloucester.
Squam church reopening
Annisquam Village Church will reopen for worship beginning Sunday, June 6, at 10 a.m. The church will begin by limiting capacity to 100 vaccinated people. COVID-19 protocols will continue to be assessed, as needed. Worship services can also be accessed via Zoom. For details see annisquamvillagechurch.org
“We have seen incredible growth in the number of people attending our services since the pandemic began,” said the church pastor, Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault, in prepared statement announcing the reopening.
“Being able to offer our worship services and other programs on Zoom has enabled us to connect with people not only on Cape Ann, but across the country,” she continued. “Hybrid worship will allow us to continue to be connected to members who are in nursing homes, hospitals, and do not live on Cape Ann.”
Koehler-Arsenault notes that the church’s new audio-visual system was made possible by a gift from Kari Gale in honor of her husband, Jud, who died in November 2020.
“Jud loved the Zoom services. They meant so much to him, especially in his last months of life. This gift will enable others to benefit as he did from the Sunday worship services,” Gale said.
The church is holding an online worship service this Sunday at 10 a.m. The chat rooms opens at 9:30 a.m. A time of prayer and reflection is offered Thursdays at 7 p.m. via Zoom. All are welcome. For more information and web links, please go to annisquamvillagechurch.org.
Services
Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., Gloucester, offers Sunday Service, 10:30 a.m., at facebook.com/capeannbiblechurch for live streaming. Past services and messages may be found there. For more information go to capeannbiblechurch.org or call 978-281-3941.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport is taking reservations online and by phone for Sunday Mass at 8:15 a.m. in Saint Ann Church, 10 a.m. in Saint Joachim Church, and 7 and 11:45 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church. Seating is limited and reservations must be made by 5 p.m. Saturday and will be confirmed. The Rev. James Achadinha is conducting Masses privately, then uploading them to the church’s YouTube channel, CCGRonline, and providing resources on the community’s website, ccgronline.com, to conduct private services at homes. Each update includes prayers and scripture passages to read and reflect on at certain hours of the day. The Sacrament of Penance & Reconciliation (Confession) is by available by appointment only.
Churches of Sacred Heart & St. John the Baptist: The Rev. Paul Flammia will celebrate Mass at 8:30 and 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Manchester. Sunday Mass Schedule available on Sign Up Genius on the parish website at https://www.mecatholic.org. Reservations for all Masses may be made and attendance requirements may be found at https://www.mecatholic.org.
First Baptist Church of Gloucester, 38 Gloucester Ave., hosts Sunday Services at 10 a.m. The sanctuary is open for worship, and been marked with arrows for entrance and exit, and some pews have been blocked to help observe proper COVID-19 protocols. Masks are required at all times, as well as practicing social distancing. The service is also available on Facebook Live for viewing as it is being conducted, or for viewing at a future time if desired. All are welcome.
First Church in Wenham, 1 Arbor St., Wenham is hosting candlelight prayer services on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. outside the front of the church building. Masks must be worn at all times. Outdoor health safety guidelines will be followed throughout the events.
First Congregational Church of Essex (FCCOE), 39 Main St., Essex, is worshiping in person (seating limited) and online at its website. To join in visit www.fccoe.org and click “At Home Sunday Worship.” You may also stay connected by clicking “like” on its Facebook page, First Congregational Church of Essex.
First Congregational Church, UCC, of Rockport is live streaming Sunday services on its Facebook page and Zoom at 10 a.m. Questions? 978- 546-6638.
First Parish Manchester, 10 Central St. in Manchester, is hosting in-person and online Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m.
For those interested in attending in person, the church will follow state COVID-19 protocols; details can be found at firstparishchurch.org. Virtual worship for those not yet ready to return can be found at facebook.com/firstparishmanchesterma/live and YouTube (search First Parish Church Manchester by the Sea).
Mondays: On first and third of month, “Still Speaking” group meets at 7:30 p.m. to discuss modern intellectuals’ thinking on issues of faith, morals and justice as they relate to our spiritual tradition. Last Monday of the month, the Book Group meets at 7 p.m. to discuss of a book of interest to people of various backgrounds.
Tuesdays: Study group looks at “Widows to Warriors,” May 11; June 1, and June 8 if needed or desired from 7 to 8:15, via Zoom. The group is examining the complex, multidimensional, inspiring, humorous and tragic lives of several of the women presented in the Hebrew Scriptures.
Wednesdays: Prayer & Meditation, 7 p.m.. An opportunity to come together for quiet reflection, sharing of scripture and the offering of prayer intentions.
Thursdays: Bible Study, 4 p.m., discusses upcoming weekly scripture. No preparation is needed.
To join these programs on your computer, tablet, smart phone or phone, contact office.fpchurch@gmail.com or 978-526-7661 for details.
Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St., hosts in-person Sunday worship services at 9:15 a.m. and follows state COVID-19 guidelines for group participation. Virtual, on-line Sunday worship services are also available with music, Scripture readings and sermon beginning at 9:15 a.m. on the Gloucester’s church’s Facebook. page, https://www.facebook.com/Gloucester-United-Methodist-Church-1065493790137131.
Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester, is hosting Zoom worship services are online, gloucesteruu.org, Sundays at 10 a.m. For an invitation to join the service, email info@gloucesteruu.org before 10 on Sunday morning. Everyone is welcome.
North Shore Bible Church of Cape Ann, 65 Eastern Ave. in Essex, plans this Sunday to have one service at 9 a.m., another at 11 a.m., and stream them online. Seats may be reserved at northshorebiblechurch.com.
The Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville’s Sunday 10 a.m. worship services remains online but some weekly prayer meeting, Bible study classes are meeting in person. Visit https://occlanesville.org/ for information or for the link to connect via Zoom or Facebook to participate.
Pigeon Cove Chapel in Rockport’s services are in a distance format for 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship. See its YouTube channel, Pigeon Cove Chapel. 978-546-2523
Rockport Baptist Church, 4 High St. in Rockport, has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10 a.m.. Sunday and weekly outdoor programming is available for children and youth. All activities follow COVID-19 protocols. For more information visit FirstBaptistRockport.org
Rockport United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway, Rockport, has resumed in-person Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. and follows state COVID-19 guidelines for group participation. Virtual, on-line Sunday worship services are also available with music, Scripture readings and sermon beginning at 9:15 a.m. on the Gloucester United Methodist Church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Gloucester-United-Methodist-Church-1065493790137131.
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., is closed, except for AA meetings. Online services are posted on Youtube at stjohnsgloucester. Updates, links to services, and more information are available at www.stjohnsgloucester.org.
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gloucester is holding Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/lutherancapeann. All welcome. Questions? Call 978-283-6550
Temple Ahavat Achim remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The temple’s Religious School, weekly Torah Study class, morning Shabbat service and Sunday minyan service have moved to the Zoom platform. Instructions on how to join the temple’s Zervices may be found at on its homepage, https://www.taagloucester.org/, where details on High Holidays programming can also be found.
Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport, hosts Zoom worship services online Sundays at 10:30 a.m. For an invitation to join the service, email info@rockportuu.org. Everyone is welcome.
West Gloucester Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester, continues to worship online at its website, www.wgtccucc.org (click on “Worship Church Online”) for the safety of parishioners. Worshippers also may like West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church on Facebook to view services. Church services are available on YouTube; search West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church.
May 30 - Service of Remembrance. Musicians Jeannine Lynch and Arnie Rosen.
The church also offers a Zoom Prayer Time on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and a Zoom Coffee Hour on Friday at 10 a.m. All are welcome.
Zoom Book Discussion group meets 5 p.m. Thursdays. Please call or email the church for details about the next book.
To receive the link for any of the Zoom groups, please call the church at 978-283-2817 and leave your email and let us know which link(s) you would like to receive.
For pastoral needs, questions, or to reach the Rev. Rona Tyndall, please call the church at 978-283-2817.
