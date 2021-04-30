Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. High 64F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Windy. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.