Christmas Greens sale
Holy Family Women’s Guild is holding a “Christmas Greens” sale and fundraiser for Holy Family Parish this Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the St. Ann Church parking lot on Prospect Street in Gloucester. Offerings include Christmas greens, cemetery baskets, wreaths, decorated sleighs, and centerpiece arrangements. Some vintage decorated Christmas containers and Christmas crafts will also be offered for sale. All participants must wear a mask and social distance, and be aware of the number of people at one time according to state regulations. All money raised will benefit Holy Family Parish.
Wreath Sale
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway, Rockport will hold its annual Wreath Sale on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m in the front church courtyard. It will offer a selection of mixed green wreaths and swags. All proceeds benefit the church’s mission outreach programs.
Fleece Blankets Youth Project
MANCHESTER —First Parish Manchester by the Sea invites youth, 12 and older, to created tied fleece blankets for those in need of warmth as the colder weather approaches in conjunction with Action Inc. in Gloucester,
Jeanne Westcott, the church’s director of youth and children’s ministry, is coordinating Blanket Kits that youths may complete at home or in Chapel Hall. (Masks and social distancing procedures will be followed.)
A project session will be held in Chapel Hall, 1 Chapel Lane, behind Santander Bank, beside the library this Saturday, Nov. 21, from a.m. to noon. Participation is free.
Middle and high schoolers will be offered a certificate for community service for two hours per completed blanket.
RSVP by email to jeanne.fpchurch@gmail.com or call 978 526 7661 ext. 3.
Masconomo coat drive
MANCHESTER — Members of the Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus are collecting new and lightly used coats for families in need throughout Cape Ann and the North Shore in conjunction with the human service agency Beverly Bootstraps.
Coats may left in the garage behind Sacred Heart Church, 62 School St. in Manchester, any time. The overhead garge door may be opened with the button on the righthand-door frame.
The “Warm Coats for Cold Weather” drive runs ends this Sunday, Nov. 22.
Questions may be directed to Knight Ray McNulty at 978-778-0060.
Services
Annisquam Village Church holds online worship services each Sunday at 10 a.m. The chat rooms opens at 9:30 a.m. A time of prayer and reflection is offered Thursdays at 7 p.m. via Zoom. All are welcome. For more information and web links, please go to annisquamvillagechurch.org.
Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., Gloucester, offers Sunday Service, 10:30 a.m., at facebook.com/capeannbiblechurch for live streaming. Past services and messages may be found there. For more information go to capeannbiblechurch.org or call 978-281-3941.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport is taking reservations online and by phone for Sunday Mass at 8:15 a.m. in Saint Ann Church, 10 a.m. in Saint Joachim Church, and 7 and 11:45 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church. Seating is limited and reservations must be made by 5 p.m. Saturday and will be confirmed. The Rev. James Achadinha is conducting Masses privately, then uploading them to the church’s YouTube channel, CCGRonline, and providing resources on the community’s website, ccgronline.com, to conduct private services at homes. Each update includes prayers and scripture passages to read and reflect on at certain hours of the day. The Sacrament of Penance & Reconciliation (Confession) is by available by appointment only.
Churches of Sacred Heart & St. John the Baptist: The Rev. Paul Flammia will celebrate Mass at 8:30 and 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Manchester. Sunday Mass Schedule available on Sign Up Genius on the parish website at https://www.mecatholic.org. Reservations for all Masses may be made and attendance requirements may be found at https://www.mecatholic.org.
First Congregational Church of Essex (FCCOE), 39 Main St., Essex, is worshiping in person (seating limited) and online at its website. To join in visit www.fccoe.org and click “At Home Sunday Worship.” You may also stay connected by clicking “like” on its Facebook page, First Congregational Church of Essex.
First Congregational Church, UCC, of Rockport is live streaming Sunday services on its Facebook page and Zoom at 10 a.m. Questions? 978- 546-6638.
First Parish Manchester is offering a Virtual Worship Service on Sundays at 9 a.m. Join at facebook.com/firstparishchurchmanchesterma. The church also offers:
Wednesdays: Prayer and Meditation at 7 p.m., an opportunity to come together for quiet reflection, sharing of Scripture, and the offering of prayer intentions.
Thursdays: Bible Study at 4 p.m., discussion of upcoming weekly scripture. No preparation is needed; all welcome.
Tuesday evening classes and committee meetings online through Zoom. To join with Zoom conferencing, on your computer, tablet, smart phone or phone, contact office.fpchurch@gmail.com for details.
Past worship services available on YouTube; search First Parish Church Manchester by the Sea.
Gloucester and Rockport United Methodist Churches continue to share worship together online each week. Music, scripture and sermons are presented every Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/Gloucester-United-Methodist-Church/ . Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, both church buildings at 436 Washington St., Gloucester, and 36 Broadway, Rockport, remain temporarily closed until deemed safe to open. However, the churches’ “people are the church,” and mission work continues in the local and greater communities. Any questions can be directed to the church website listed above.
Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester, is hosting Zoom worship services are online Sundays at 10 a.m. For an invitation to join the service, email info@gloucesteruu.org before 10 on Sunday morning. Everyone is welcome.
North Shore Bible Church of Cape Ann, 65 Eastern Ave. in Essex, plans this Sunday to have one service at 9 a.m., another at 11 a.m., and stream them online. Seats may be reserved at northshorebiblechurch.com.
The Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville’s Sunday 10 a.m. worship services remains online but some weekly prayer meeting, Bible study classes are meeting in person. Visit https://occlanesville.org/ for information or for the link to connect via Zoom or Facebook to participate.
Pigeon Cove Chapel in Rockport’s services are in a distance format for 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship. See its YouTube channel, Pigeon Cove Chapel. 978-546-2523
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., is closed, except for AA meetings. Online services are posted on Youtube at stjohnsgloucester. Updates, links to services, and more information are available at www.stjohnsgloucester.org.
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gloucester is holding Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/lutherancapeann. All welcome. Questions? Call 978-283-6550
Temple Ahavat Achim remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The temple’s Religious School, weekly Torah Study class, morning Shabbat service and Sunday minyan service have moved to the Zoom platform. Instructions on how to join the temple’s Zervices may be found at on its homepage, https://www.taagloucester.org/, where details on High Holidays programming can also be found.
Trinity Congregational Church UUC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, invites all to its Drive-In Church, held every Sunday in the church parking lot, beginning promptly at 10:30 a.m. Communion will be held the first Sunday of every month. The service is also available online at trinitycongregational.org; and on the Facebook page: Trinity Congregational Church Gloucester.
West Gloucester Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester, continues to worship online at its new website, www.wgtccucc.org (click on “Worship Church Online”) for the safety of parishioners. Worshippers also may like West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church on Facebook to view services. Church services are available on YouTube; search West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church.
The church is hosting a Can Drive to benefit The Open Door this month. The Rev. Rona Tyndall’s truck will be in the church parking lot all month so donations may be dropped off at any time.
Here is the November schedule:
Nov. 22 - Thanksgiving Sunday, musician Renee Dupuis
Nov. 29 - musician Renee Depuis
The church also offers a Zoom Prayer Time on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and a Zoom Coffee Hour on Friday at 10 a.m. All are welcome. To receive the link for the Prayer Time and/or the Coffee Hour, please call the church at 978-283-2817 and leave your email. For pastoral needs, questions, or to reach the Rev. Rona Tyndall, please call the church at 978-283-2817.
Listings may be sent to: Religion Calendar, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or emailed to Andrea Holbrook at aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.