Never Forget.
On Friday, those two words were intoned, written, and cried all across the nation as people remembered the events of Sept. 11, 2001, when four airplanes were hijacked and flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon outside of Washington D.C., and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
In a matter of hours, 2,977 people were killed.
Throughout Cape Ann, memorial services were held in-person and streamed online, allowing residents, first responders and dignitaries to show their respect to those who lost their lives.
"It is important that we never forget those we lost on 9/11 and those that we have lost to the war on terror since that time," Gloucester's fire Chief Eric Smith said.
School Street in Manchester was blocked off as residents gathered with local officials at the fire station to take part in the day's memorial service. It was the only public service on Cape Ann. Gloucester's was streamed online and Rockport and Essex did not have a service this year in an effort to keep the coronavirus from spreading.
"We gather a lot of the memory of those that perished on that day: those going to and from work, those already working at their offices, those traveling by plane to see friends and family, and the first responders called to the scene to rush in and save those that they could," fire Chief Jason Cleary said.
He also noted the individuals who sustained injuries or loss of life after the terrorists attacks, or suffered the effects of having worked on the scene.
David Forsythe, the chaplain for the Fire Department, called Sept 11 a "disaster of uncertainty."
What makes up a disaster of uncertainty, Forsythe said, is lethality, chronicity and ambiguity -- three things that seem to be present in our current day.
"If you haven't already identified the parallels, at this present moment we are living in another disaster of uncertainty," he said. "Truth be told, so much about disasters of uncertainty are outside our control."
He assured that -- among the chaos of both the future and the present -- there is one thing that their community can control.
"We can control our response to the disaster," he said. "Americans demonstrated that kind of response on 9/11 and the days following. We adopted resolve in which we would carry ourselves in the attitude of resiliency with adaptive and innovative responses."
