On Cape Ann, 28 restaurants and catering businesses received $7,754,583.65 in pandemic assistance from the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Here is how it breaks down: 

GLOUCESTER – 16 businesses/$4,013,421.22

Pratty's C.A.V. Inc. — $583,871.93

MCMC Restaurant Corp. (Short & Main) — $569,927

KEND Inc. (Duckworth's Bistrot) — $413,405

Captain Carlo's LLC — $361,615.17

Sherpa Foods LLC (Willow Rest) — $294,992.54

Melissa Salah (Sugar Magnolias) — $257,116

Lorden & Co. (Passports) — $253,166.67

J&N VENTURES LLC (Cape Ann Lanes Pub) — $251,286.48

JD and Myers Best Friends Inc. (Magnolia Pub) — $251,262

Beantown Pastrami Company LLC — $224,965.89

The Trio Building Inc. (Lobsta Land) — $207,883.50

Topside Grill & Pub LLC — $125, 227

Last Stop LLC — $117,804.44

Tonno LLC — $80,675

Caffe Sicilia LLC — $11,651

Castaways Vintage Cafe LLC — $8,571.60

ESSEX – 4 businesses/$1,920,169.29

Windward Grill LLC — $720,749

Debra Lane (Essex Seafood) — $548,941

Greenbow Corp. (Shea's Restaurant) — $390,657.09

BNFARM LLC (The Farm Bar & Grill) — $259,849.20

MANCHESTER – 2 businesses/$58,861.55

Laughing Gull — $48,292.60

Glenn Varga (Allie's Beach Street Cafe) —-$10,568.95 

ROCKPORT – 6 businesses/$1,762,131.59

The Fish Shack Inc. — $697,711.58

7th Wave Inc. — $480,063.20

Brackett's Oceanview Restaurant & Brothers' Brew Cafe Inc. — $251,960

Rutzy Inc. (My Place by the Sea) — $208,443

Red Skiff Restaurant Inc. — $115,259.62

Mayflour Confections — $8,694.19 

Source: Small Business Administration disclosure of businesses approved for Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants, https://bit.ly/3x8HpVZ

