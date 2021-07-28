On Cape Ann, 28 restaurants and catering businesses received $7,754,583.65 in pandemic assistance from the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Here is how it breaks down:
GLOUCESTER – 16 businesses/$4,013,421.22
Pratty's C.A.V. Inc. — $583,871.93
MCMC Restaurant Corp. (Short & Main) — $569,927
KEND Inc. (Duckworth's Bistrot) — $413,405
Captain Carlo's LLC — $361,615.17
Sherpa Foods LLC (Willow Rest) — $294,992.54
Melissa Salah (Sugar Magnolias) — $257,116
Lorden & Co. (Passports) — $253,166.67
J&N VENTURES LLC (Cape Ann Lanes Pub) — $251,286.48
JD and Myers Best Friends Inc. (Magnolia Pub) — $251,262
Beantown Pastrami Company LLC — $224,965.89
The Trio Building Inc. (Lobsta Land) — $207,883.50
Topside Grill & Pub LLC — $125, 227
Last Stop LLC — $117,804.44
Tonno LLC — $80,675
Caffe Sicilia LLC — $11,651
Castaways Vintage Cafe LLC — $8,571.60
ESSEX – 4 businesses/$1,920,169.29
Windward Grill LLC — $720,749
Debra Lane (Essex Seafood) — $548,941
Greenbow Corp. (Shea's Restaurant) — $390,657.09
BNFARM LLC (The Farm Bar & Grill) — $259,849.20
MANCHESTER – 2 businesses/$58,861.55
Laughing Gull — $48,292.60
Glenn Varga (Allie's Beach Street Cafe) —-$10,568.95
ROCKPORT – 6 businesses/$1,762,131.59
The Fish Shack Inc. — $697,711.58
7th Wave Inc. — $480,063.20
Brackett's Oceanview Restaurant & Brothers' Brew Cafe Inc. — $251,960
Rutzy Inc. (My Place by the Sea) — $208,443
Red Skiff Restaurant Inc. — $115,259.62
Mayflour Confections — $8,694.19
Source: Small Business Administration disclosure of businesses approved for Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants, https://bit.ly/3x8HpVZ