School districts on Cape Ann will be using grants from the state to strengthen teaching during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex Regional collectively received $143,370 from the Baker-Polito Administration late last week to help ensure students have adequate access to technology to strengthen instruction both in the classroom and at home.
"Access to technology is critical for students and their education," Gov. Charlie Baker said. "These technology grants are just one way in which we are working with districts to help them face the challenges associated with COVID-19 and keep kids focused on learning."
The state funding — officially titled the Remote Learning Technology Grants — totaled $32.9 million and was divided among 253 school districts across the commonwealth.
Neighboring districts also awarded grants include Salem, Danvers, Ipswich, and Peabody.
A state release explained that the money from the competitive matching grant, in conjunction with other funds, will be used to improve the use of technology and strengthen teaching and learning by purchasing computers, assistive technologies, and ensuring sufficient internet access for students.
If school districts have already spent money on technology during school closures due to the pandemic, this grant will cover those costs as well.
"We're glad to make these funds available to districts, and we'll continue to work with schools to prepare students for a return to learning," said Jeffrey C. Riley, the state commissioner of elementary and secondary education.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
BY THE NUMBERS
Remote Learning Technology Grants were given in these amounts to Cape Ann's schools districts:
$71,294: Gloucester Public Schools.
$26,826: Rockport Public Schools.
$45,250: Manchester Essex Regional School District.