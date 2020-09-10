The city of Gloucester will be hosting a 9/11 ceremony that is limited to on-duty personnel and a few elected officials in order to meet the gathering restrictions caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The event is planned to be on Facebook live so the community can attend virtually, beginning at 9:55 a.m., with the following schedule:
9:55 a.m.: The department and unit commanders will form up at the fire department headquarters.
9:56 a.m.: Welcoming statement to assembly by Chief Eric Smith and a prayer by Chaplain Peter Aberle.
9:57 a.m.: The fire department color guard commander will announce “the City of Gloucester will observe a moment of silence for all those who died in the attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.”
9:58 to 9:59 a.m. A moment of silence will be observed.
9:59 a.m.: The commander will order “present arms” followed by an announcement of “The Gloucester Fire Department will in the tradition of the Fire Department of New York, strike alarm 5-5-5-5 to honor all public safety personnel killed in the line of duty on Sept. 11, 2001.”
9:59-10 a.m. Ringing of ceremonial bell.
— 10 a.m. Dismissal of all personnel.
Rockport will also bypass an in-person ceremony this year. Instead, assistant police Chief Mark Schmink has organized a virtual ceremony that will go live on social media on Friday at noon.
“It’ll cycle through a collage of pictures from previous years’ ceremonies, the Fireman’s Prayer, the Policeman’s Prayer, on behalf on all emergency services from the town of Rockport,” Schmink said.
Due to current gathering restrictions enacted by the Baker administration, Schmink said, he was unable to plan a typical service at the Central Fire Station.
“We still wanted to do something,” he said. “We hope people will sign on and take a look.”
Links to view the service will be available on the town of Rockport’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages starting Friday.
Essex announced Wednesday it will not hold a 9/11 service this year due to COVID-19.
“This difficult decision was made in the interest of the public health,” reads a statement posted on the town’s website. “On Friday morning we encourage residents to take a moment to reflect, recognizing the importance of this date and honor those who lost their lives on this tragic day.”
Manchester will hold an in-person ceremony this Friday starting at 9:45 a.m. at Manchester Fire Department.
“It’ll all be held outside,” said Lt. Mark McCoy of the Manchester Police Department. “Everyone will be wearing a mask and social distancing.”
At 10 a.m., the department’s fire trucks will roll out of the station. After a brief moment of silence, fire Chief Jason Cleary will address the crowd. Fire Capt. Tod Biggar will lead in a reading Firefighter’s Prayer followed by police Chief Todd Fitzgerald with the Police Officer’s Prayer and Lt. Jim Doucette with the Firefighter’s Pledge. Musical accompaniment will be performed by bagpiper Patrick Meehan.