Cape Ann Symphony cancels season's final concerts

The Cape Ann Symphony has canceled the remainder of its 68th season.
Symphony President Fran White said the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the Cape Ann Symphony concerts on May 16 and 17 at Manchester Essex Regional High School in Manchester. The symphony previously canceled its March 22 and April 26 concerts.
"These cancellations have had a devastating impact on the orchestra and our musicians," White said in a prepared statement.
"Our musicians will not likely have an opportunity to work and perform for many weeks and possibly months going forward," she continued. "If you are able, I ask that you donate by going to our web-site at https://capeannsymphony.org/donate. All donations will help us toward our commitment of paying our musicians for the canceled concerts."
The symphony asks patrons with tickets for the canceled concerts to check their email for an email titled "Concert cancellations, Response requested."
Cape Ann Symphony is working and planning for the orchestra's 69th concert season and will announce the season once plans are finalized.
White hopes "music lovers will consider purchasing a 69th season subscription early as this will help us financially and ensure we have the funds available to continue bringing the joy of music to our community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.