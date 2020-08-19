The Cape Ann Symphony played in unusual venue for it on Sunday.
Musicians played two benefit poolside concerts at the Magnolia home of Fran White, the symphony's president. Yoichi Udagawa, conductor and music director, lead the program that included the music of Still, Wagner and Mozart.
Originally scheduled as one concert for 70 people, the performance of “Summer Awakening ” by 21 musicians became two for 50 people each in the wake of new COVID-19 safety mandates issued by Gov. Charlie Baker.
Masks were required and available as needed. Patrons' temperatures were taken as they entered the yard.
Tickets were $100 per person.